WATCH: 'They want to see proof of life': Bill Maher mocks Biden for Trump-debate proposal

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher mocked President Joe Biden Friday over his agreement to debate former President Donald Trump, saying that viewers will be watching for “proof of life” in the current president.

Trump and Biden agreed Wednesday to participate in two televised debates: June 27 on CNN and Sept. 10 on ABC News. Maher said on his “Real Time” show Friday that Biden is the one with “more to prove.”

“Trump is a known commodity,” Maher said. “They know he’s going to be an a**hole. He’s going to be barking, and growling, and not obeying the rules and everything else.”

“But Biden, they want to see proof of life,” Maher continued.

Bill Maher Panelist Suggests Biden Needs to Be DRUG TESTED Before the Debates BILL MAHER: “I think the guy who has more to prove is Biden. Trump is a known commodity. They know he’s going to be an asshole… But Biden, they want to see PROOF OF LIFE.” NELLIE BOWLES: “There… pic.twitter.com/r0w8q2Vg75 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 18, 2024



Maher also highlighted the fact that presidential debates are typically held in October prior to the general election, not over the summer, pointing out that the June 27th date was before the Democratic National Convention.

Biden initiated talks of the debate, proposing they take place in a television studio without a live audience.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020,” Biden said Wednesday. “Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal, I’ll even do it twice.”

He told Trump to pick a date, saying “I hear you’re free Wednesdays” — a reference to Trump’s ongoing trial in Manhattan over charges brought by Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Maher suggested Biden’s eagerness to debate so early in the campaign season reflected poorly on his prospects.

“It says that Biden knows he is losing,” Maher said. “Only the loser wants to debate.”

