Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

War cabinet approves resumption of truce talks as Israeli forces plunge deeper into Rafah

Seeking return of hostages

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:16pm
Israel Defense Forces activity in the southern Gaza City district of Zeitoun, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (IDF photo)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Facing immense pressure at home and internationally, the Netanyahu government said Thursday that Israel's war cabinet has approved the resumption of indirect truce and prisoner talks with Hamas.

Israel media says that the country's negotiating team has been issued directives to seek a breakthrough in talks to get the hostages back. The announcement comes the day after families of the hostages released a harrowing video of several female IDF troops being abducted and held on Oct.7. The families are hoping the footage puts their cause back in the spotlight, so that the government will prioritize their return.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a new statement confirming a team has been ordered to "continue negotiations for the return of the hostages."

Read the full story ›

