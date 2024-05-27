WATCH: 2,300-year-old gold ring found in Jerusalem's City of David

(JNS) -- A gold ring dating from the early Hellenistic period set with a precious stone was recently found in the joint Israel Antiquities Authority-Tel Aviv University excavation in Jerusalem’s City of David.

The 2,300-year-old ring was discovered by Tehiya Gangate, a City of David excavation team member.

“I was sifting earth ... and suddenly saw something glitter,” she recounted. “I immediately yelled, ‘I found a ring, I found a ring!’ Within seconds everyone gathered around me, and there was great excitement,” she said, adding, “This is an emotionally moving find, not the kind you find every day.”

