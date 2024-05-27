A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldWND VIDEO

WATCH: 2,300-year-old gold ring found in Jerusalem's City of David

'I was sifting earth and suddenly saw something glitter'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 27, 2024 at 12:28pm
A 2,300-year-old gold ring found at the Givati Parking lot excavation in the City of David. (Courtesy: Asaf Peri/City of David)

A 2,300-year-old gold ring found at the Givati Parking lot excavation in the City of David. (Courtesy: Asaf Peri/City of David)

(JNS) -- A gold ring dating from the early Hellenistic period set with a precious stone was recently found in the joint Israel Antiquities Authority-Tel Aviv University excavation in Jerusalem’s City of David.

The 2,300-year-old ring was discovered by Tehiya Gangate, a City of David excavation team member.

“I was sifting earth ... and suddenly saw something glitter,” she recounted. “I immediately yelled, ‘I found a ring, I found a ring!’ Within seconds everyone gathered around me, and there was great excitement,” she said, adding, “This is an emotionally moving find, not the kind you find every day.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: 2,300-year-old gold ring found in Jerusalem's City of David
WATCH: Rashida Tlaib blasts Biden for shielding 'genocidal maniac' Netanyahu
State's pro-abortion 'Equal Rights' scheme fails
Father fighting to give daughter, ripped apart at 5 months, a funeral
State House criminalizes use of abortion drugs without consent
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×