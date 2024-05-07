WATCH: 'Absolute miracle': Texas boy, 7, survives after being 'sucked up' by deadly tornado

(CBN NEWS) -- A family is rejoicing in an “absolute miracle” after a 7-year-old boy survived being thrown by a deadly tornado in Abilene, Texas.

The Lambert family told KWTX-TV they were hiding in a closet as the tornado ripped through their neighborhood over the weekend, utterly destroying their home.

Freddy McKinney, a storm chaser, helped rescue the Lamberts while he was filming the harrowing tornado hover over their house. Wes and Kasey Lambert — along with their daughter Allie and son Lane — found shelter in a closet.

