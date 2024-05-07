A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Absolute miracle': Texas boy, 7, survives after being 'sucked up' by deadly tornado

'They couldn't hold him down. He flew like 25 feet. They thought he was gone'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:39pm

(CBN NEWS) -- A family is rejoicing in an “absolute miracle” after a 7-year-old boy survived being thrown by a deadly tornado in Abilene, Texas.

The Lambert family told KWTX-TV they were hiding in a closet as the tornado ripped through their neighborhood over the weekend, utterly destroying their home.

Freddy McKinney, a storm chaser, helped rescue the Lamberts while he was filming the harrowing tornado hover over their house. Wes and Kasey Lambert — along with their daughter Allie and son Lane — found shelter in a closet.

Read the full story ›

