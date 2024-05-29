WATCH: 'He's my a**hole': Actor Dennis Quaid says he'll vote for Trump

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Actor Dennis Quaid said he plans to vote for former President Donald Trump this November.

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said, “It just makes sense.”

Dennis Quaid says he’s voting for Trump in November “I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our constitution… Trump is the most investigated person in the history of the world and they haven’t been able to get him” pic.twitter.com/f4f4HcHkCF — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 28, 2024

“I was ready not to vote for him until what I saw was — more than politics — I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution as Americans that I don’t think we’re going to have,” Quaid said when asked if he was “ready for blowback.”

