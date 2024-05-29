A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Election Politics U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: 'He's my a**hole': Actor Dennis Quaid says he'll vote for Trump

After 'weaponization of our justice system'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 28, 2024 at 9:14pm
(Video screenshot)

Dennis Quaid

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Actor Dennis Quaid said he plans to vote for former President Donald Trump this November.

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said, “It just makes sense.”

“I was ready not to vote for him until what I saw was — more than politics — I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution as Americans that I don’t think we’re going to have,” Quaid said when asked if he was “ready for blowback.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: 'He's my a**hole': Actor Dennis Quaid says he'll vote for Trump
WATCH: Paris Hilton takes heat from parenting police after swimming with son
'How is this real?': Newlyweds pose for epic wedding photos as thunderstorm looms
'The Breakfast Club' icon says she was 'taken advantage of' as young actress
Costume library manager applicants must submit DEI statements at university
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×