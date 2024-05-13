WATCH: Anti-Israel Columbia graduate wearing handcuffs tears up diploma on stage

(FOX NEWS) -- A Columbia University student wearing zip-tie handcuffs tore up her diploma on stage Sunday as an act of defiance following recent concerns about anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.

In a livestream video of Columbia's School of Social Work commencement ceremony, a female graduate marched on stage with her arms above her head and wrists bound together by a plastic zip-tie.

Columbia University student collects her Diploma with her hands zip tied whilst wearing an LGBTQI+ colored scarf and a keffiyeh. As she takes the stage and receives her diploma, she rips it to shreds. pic.twitter.com/fzB82aGS1x — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 13, 2024

She also wore a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab garment, that was laid across her shoulders on top of her light blue graduation robe.

