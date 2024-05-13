A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Anti-Israel Columbia graduate wearing handcuffs tears up diploma on stage

Other students wear zip ties, carry 'Free Palestine' signs while wearing Arab garments

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:19pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Columbia University student wearing zip-tie handcuffs tore up her diploma on stage Sunday as an act of defiance following recent concerns about anti-Israel demonstrations on campus.

In a livestream video of Columbia's School of Social Work commencement ceremony, a female graduate marched on stage with her arms above her head and wrists bound together by a plastic zip-tie.

She also wore a keffiyeh, a traditional Arab garment, that was laid across her shoulders on top of her light blue graduation robe.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








