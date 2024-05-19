A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Biden mocked after non-existent reaction to his motorcade in Dem-run city

'If a presidential motorcade passes through town but absolutely nobody cares – did it really pass through town?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 19, 2024 at 4:39pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Critics on social media dragged President Biden over video footage showing what appeared to be a small showing of supporters greeting the president’s motorcade in the deep blue city of Atlanta, where he held a fundraising event and delivered Morehouse College’s commencement speech.

"Crooked Joe Biden – dazed and confused, as usual – shuffles down the short stairs in Atlanta ahead of his day of pandering. He ignores questions," RNC research posted Saturday as Biden landed in the city.

"If a presidential motorcade passes through town but absolutely nobody cares – did it really pass through town?" RNC Research asked in a follow-up question, accompanied by video footage showing largely empty streets dotted with some people filming the motorcade.

Read the full story ›

