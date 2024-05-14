A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Bill Maher: Top comedian should be allowed to return to mainstream after #MeToo scandal

'They took $50 million from him. I mean, I think they have punished him'

Published May 14, 2024 at 4:12pm
Published May 14, 2024 at 4:12pm
(THE WRAP) -- Bill Maher said it’s time to bring comedian and filmmaker Louis C.K. back to a screen near you following fallout from the 2017 revelations of years of sexual misconduct. Sitting with comedian Bill Burr on Sunday’s “Club Random,” Maher argued that C.K.’s behavior was “not the end of the world.”

“Isn’t it time everyone just went, ‘OK, it wasn’t a cool thing to do, but it’s been long enough and welcome back to the work,”” Maher said.

“They took $50 million from him. I mean, I think they have punished him,” Burr said. That’s when Maher went in to defend C.K. while also criticizing how people overshoot their punishments for those who’ve victimized others with sexual misbehavior and misconduct.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







