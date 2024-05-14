WATCH: Bill Maher: Top comedian should be allowed to return to mainstream after #MeToo scandal

(THE WRAP) -- Bill Maher said it’s time to bring comedian and filmmaker Louis C.K. back to a screen near you following fallout from the 2017 revelations of years of sexual misconduct. Sitting with comedian Bill Burr on Sunday’s “Club Random,” Maher argued that C.K.’s behavior was “not the end of the world.”

“Isn’t it time everyone just went, ‘OK, it wasn’t a cool thing to do, but it’s been long enough and welcome back to the work,”” Maher said.

“They took $50 million from him. I mean, I think they have punished him,” Burr said. That’s when Maher went in to defend C.K. while also criticizing how people overshoot their punishments for those who’ve victimized others with sexual misbehavior and misconduct.

Read the full story ›