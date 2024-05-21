WATCH: 'The Blue Angels' documentary offers stunning tribute to aviators, Christian captain

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- "The Blue Angels," a new documentary about the Navy's flight demonstration team, both delivers a visual spectacle that immerses viewers in the high-octane world of the Blue Angels and highlights the beauty and sacrifice of military service.

The Blue Angels have captivated audiences around the world for over 75 years with their precision flying and breathtaking aerial maneuvers. Now, a new documentary from Amazon MGM Studios and IMAX, "The Blue Angels," offers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The film, directed by Paul Crowder, provides never-before-seen footage that chronicles a year with the squadron from selection through training and the demanding show season.

