WATCH: Bus passenger attacks driver for refusing to accept money even though rides are free

Homeless woman was able to drag driver off the bus and onto sidewalk

Published May 7, 2024 at 7:03pm

(CBS NEWS) -- The Los Angeles Department of Transportation started looking into new protections on their buses after a woman beat one of its drivers Sunday afternoon.

The attack happened at about 12:50 p.m. in South Los Angeles near the area of South Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, across the street from a Los Angeles Police Department station. LADOT said the passenger, who is homeless, became irate after the driver told her she did not have to pay the fare since DASH buses are free.

Video showed the driver violently struggling with the woman. The suspect punched the driver at least once in the face and pulled at her uniform as she got kicked off the bus. After the struggle, the driver shut the doors and drove off.

