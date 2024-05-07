WATCH: Bus passenger attacks driver for refusing to accept money even though rides are free

(CBS NEWS) -- The Los Angeles Department of Transportation started looking into new protections on their buses after a woman beat one of its drivers Sunday afternoon.

The attack happened at about 12:50 p.m. in South Los Angeles near the area of South Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, across the street from a Los Angeles Police Department station. LADOT said the passenger, who is homeless, became irate after the driver told her she did not have to pay the fare since DASH buses are free.

BUS DRIVER ATTACK: Eyewitness video shows a woman violently attacking a Los Angeles city bus driver after she apparently tried to board without paying a fare. https://t.co/Asnl3PrATr pic.twitter.com/iNHljWANb1 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 6, 2024

Video showed the driver violently struggling with the woman. The suspect punched the driver at least once in the face and pulled at her uniform as she got kicked off the bus. After the struggle, the driver shut the doors and drove off.

