WATCH: Center-fielder's insane play at baseball game goes viral

(NEW YORK POST) -- When Griffin Bruns realized that no one from Marion Local High School was covering the plate, the centerfielder decided to fix everything himself — and ended up recording a rare 8-unassisted out — Friday in an Ohio baseball game.

With Marion trailing in the top of the sixth inning, Fort Recovery High School’s Caden Grisez lifted a bloop single in between Marion’s two middle infielders and Bruns.

Have you ever seen a center fielder tag someone out at home plate? Well here you go! pic.twitter.com/MORPFxt5Tp — WOSN Sports (@WOSNScores) May 25, 2024

Grisez started by taking second base with both of the other infielders pulled into the outfield.

