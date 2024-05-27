A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Center-fielder's insane play at baseball game goes viral

'A rare 8-unassisted out'

Published May 26, 2024 at 9:16pm
Published May 26, 2024 at 9:16pm

(Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- When Griffin Bruns realized that no one from Marion Local High School was covering the plate, the centerfielder decided to fix everything himself — and ended up recording a rare 8-unassisted out — Friday in an Ohio baseball game.

With Marion trailing in the top of the sixth inning, Fort Recovery High School’s Caden Grisez lifted a bloop single in between Marion’s two middle infielders and Bruns.

Grisez started by taking second base with both of the other infielders pulled into the outfield.

Read the full story ›

