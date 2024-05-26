WATCH: 'We are closer to World War III than we have been in my lifetime'

By Rebeka Zeljko
Daily Caller News Foundation
The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a video on Sunday featuring several GOP representatives criticizing President Joe Biden over his record regarding the military and veterans.
The video features Republican Reps. Wesley Hunt of Texas, Brian Mast of Florida, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, Mike Waltz of Florida and Ryan Zinke of Montana, all of whom are military veterans. The Republican members criticized Biden citing Biden’s “botched” Afghanistan withdrawal and as well as the Ukrainian-Russia conflict, while praising former President Trump, saying the world was more “peaceful” and “stable.”
“We are closer to World War Three than we have been in my lifetime,” Van Orden said in the video. “And I joined the Navy under Ronald Reagan.”
During the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, 13 servicemen and 170 Afghans were killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing, and seven billion dollars worth of military equipment left in the hands of the now Taliban operated nation. Approximately 73% of veterans said the withdrawal negatively affected how they view the Global War on Terror while 83% said they were dissatisfied with the lack of accountability from senior officials, according to Military Times.
It was my honor to sign a Presidential Memorandum facilitating the cancellation of student loan debt for 25K of our most severely disabled Veterans. With today’s order, we express the everlasting love & loyalty of a truly grateful Nation. God bless our Vets, & God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/MMMsX3RDQM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019
