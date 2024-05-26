A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'We are closer to World War III than we have been in my lifetime'

RNC releases video of GOP vets in Congress slamming Biden on military, veterans record

Published May 26, 2024 at 1:35pm

The Thunderbirds, the Air Force's flight demonstration squadron, fly over the Gulf of Mexico during the 2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show in Panama City Beach, Florida, Saturday, May 4, 2024.

By Rebeka Zeljko
Daily Caller News Foundation

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a video on Sunday featuring several GOP representatives criticizing President Joe Biden over his record regarding the military and veterans.

The video features Republican Reps. Wesley Hunt of Texas, Brian Mast of Florida, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin, Mike Waltz of Florida and Ryan Zinke of Montana, all of whom are military veterans. The Republican members criticized Biden citing Biden’s “botched” Afghanistan withdrawal and as well as the Ukrainian-Russia conflict, while praising former President Trump, saying the world was more “peaceful” and “stable.”

“We are closer to World War Three than we have been in my lifetime,” Van Orden said in the video. “And I joined the Navy under Ronald Reagan.”

Is Joe Biden hastening the arrival of World War III?

During the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021, 13 servicemen and 170 Afghans were killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing, and seven billion dollars worth of military equipment left in the hands of the now Taliban operated nation. Approximately 73% of veterans said the withdrawal negatively affected how they view the Global War on Terror while 83% said they were dissatisfied with the lack of accountability from senior officials, according to Military Times.

The 13 fallen servicemen were returned to the United States where they would be laid to rest. While Biden made an appearance, he was seen checking his watch.
“When I look at Joe Biden and his approach to bearing the weight of being commander in chief, the leader of the United States military, he doesn’t deserve that title,” Mast said in the video. “He has never acted as a commander in chief.”
“We’re weak globally and the world sees this,”  Zinke said in the video. “We were not weak under President Trump. The world was more stable, it was more peaceful, because he provided the leadership necessary to mean that if you mess with us as consequences.”
Trump signed an executive order in August of 2019 forgiving federal student loan debt for permanently disabled U.S. military. He also signed the VA MISSION Act in 2018, which enhanced healthcare choices for veterans, and improved educational benefits available to veterans through the GI Bill.
“He loves his country, and he loves his military,” Zinke said in the video. “And under President Trump and his commander in chief, you know, the military would be supported 100%.”

“We want a military that’s always going to be ready to fight, but only when necessary,” Hunt said. “And if you recall, during President Trump’s four years in office, there were no new wars. We had the Abraham accords. We had world peace.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

