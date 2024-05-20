A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Congresswoman MTG is a 'bully,' 'has to be smacked in the mouth,' prof says

'Sometimes you have to'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:36pm
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appears at a 'Save America' rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Video screenshot)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appears at a 'Save America' rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Princeton University professor called Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bully,” and suggested bullies need to be “smacked in the mouth.”

Professor Eddie Glaude made the comments recently on MSNBC where he is also a political analyst.

He responded to a testy exchange last week between the Georgia Republican, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, among other members of the House Oversight Committee. At one point, the Georgia Republican mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Congresswoman MTG is a 'bully,' 'has to be smacked in the mouth,' prof says
Attendance at major Christian denomination remains below pre-pandemic levels
'From thug life to Christ': Ex-prisoner reaching 1 million for Jesus after divine encounter in jail
'Nowhere near ready for prime time': Biden wants companies to disclose climate risks
German auto giants accused of importing cars tied to Chinese slave labor
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×