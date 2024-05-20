WATCH: Congresswoman MTG is a 'bully,' 'has to be smacked in the mouth,' prof says

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Princeton University professor called Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bully,” and suggested bullies need to be “smacked in the mouth.”

Professor Eddie Glaude made the comments recently on MSNBC where he is also a political analyst.

During an MSNBC interview about 'incivility' in politics, @esglaude suggested @mtgreenee is a 'bully,' and said 'sometimes, sometimes you know, the bully has to be smacked in the mouth.' Full interview here: (https://t.co/P7cO8sF2VJ) pic.twitter.com/qeqKMBPW7G — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) May 20, 2024

He responded to a testy exchange last week between the Georgia Republican, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, among other members of the House Oversight Committee. At one point, the Georgia Republican mocked Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

