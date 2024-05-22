A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Doctrines of demons': Ex-psychic blasts Fox News host for interviewing witch

'You're pointing to the devil'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:35pm

(Video screenshot)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former psychic who repented of witchcraft to become a Christian hit out at Fox News for the third time since January after host Jesse Watters interviewed a self-proclaimed witch on his primetime show Monday.

Jenn Nizza, an author and podcaster who runs Ex-PsychicSaved.com, told The Christian Post that Watters and Fox News appear to be "chronically, at this point, promoting witchcraft."

Watters interviewed a witch named Mia Banducci, who also goes by the name "Mia Magik."

Read the full story ›

