WATCH: 'Doctrines of demons': Ex-psychic blasts Fox News host for interviewing witch

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former psychic who repented of witchcraft to become a Christian hit out at Fox News for the third time since January after host Jesse Watters interviewed a self-proclaimed witch on his primetime show Monday.

Jenn Nizza, an author and podcaster who runs Ex-PsychicSaved.com, told The Christian Post that Watters and Fox News appear to be "chronically, at this point, promoting witchcraft."

Why are women so angry? Rage ritual leader and witch, Mia Magik, explains how she’s helping women get it all out. pic.twitter.com/LHgZnQ8eW7 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 21, 2024

Watters interviewed a witch named Mia Banducci, who also goes by the name "Mia Magik."

