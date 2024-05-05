WATCH: Hell freezes over as 'SNL' brutally mocks celebrity activism

The political activism of celebrities was mercilessly mocked on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."

The late-night NBC comedy series aired a fictitious commercial for "Teeny Tiny Statement Pins," voicing messages often worn by the stars of movies and music on the red carpet.

"With so many complicated issues out there, it's hard to know when to join the conversation, and how," said singer and episode host Dua Lipa.

Another celebrity says: "It's wrong to stay silent, but it's also wrong to say too much. I just wish there was a way to split the difference."

An announcer then provides the solution: "Introducing Teeny Tiny Statement Pin, the new red-carpet accessory that's so small, it's barely visible."

One celebrity indicates: "This way, not everyone has to be bombarded with my opinions. But if they want them, they can just zoom in. Way, way, way, way in."

Lipa noted: "I can say whatever I want and no one has to know."

"It's the perfect statement piece to style it with any outfit because it's invisible. I'm even wearing one right now,' says an Anna Wintour lookalike, sporting her tiny pin reading: "'The Devil Wears Prada' is not about me."

Some of the tiny messages in the ad proclaim:

"Love is love."

"Protect democracy."

"Free Ellen."

"Ceasefire now."

"Pay teachers more."

"We have the meats."

"Or for vegans, 'We no have no meats.'"

One celebrity says, "I feel very confident in my opinion. But unfortunately, it is a bad one, and I don't want people to know that."

Her Teeny Tiny Statement Pin indicated: "I hate paper straws. Trump is hot."

If you don't know what to say but want something that sounds like it could be important, the commercial also touts a "Vague Collection," with items including a random flag that belongs to no country, a cat and baby together that just says "no," a li'l pretzel, and messages stating: "It has to stop" and "It has to start."

Reaction online to the fake spot includes:

"This was genius."

"This joke is actually so good."

"Cat and baby and the word NO. That's a cause I can get behind."

"That sums up how much your opinion is worth nowadays."

WATCH THE SKETCH:

