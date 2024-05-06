WATCH: Gunman aims to shoot pastor, but then something miraculous happens

Was it a miracle from God?

Stunning video out of North Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Sunday shows the moment a gunman aimed his weapon at a Christian pastor, but was unable to fire.

The trigger was pulled, but the handgun jammed and no shot was fired.

Stunning video from church service today. This happened in Braddock, Pennsylvania. Pastor survives after handgun jams and doesn't fire.pic.twitter.com/AAHQiDtFfU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 6, 2024

"I was like, this is not happening," Pastor Glenn Germany of Jesus' Dwelling Place Church told KDKA.

Was the gun becoming jammed a miracle from God Almighty?

"I thank God because only God stopped and jammed this gun."

"I'm thankful to God that I'm still here, because he definitely pulled the trigger," Germany told WTAE.

The pastor immediately ducked behind his podium, and that's when Clarence McCallister, a deacon at the church, jumped up to tackle the gunman.

"There's something that needs to be done and I jumped up and handled my business," McCallister told KDKA.

"He could have lost his life in that struggle," Germany said of McCallister. "But he sacrificed himself for everyone, and he's the hero."

Pennsylvania State Police are now charging 26-year-old Bernard Polite of Braddock multiple counts, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Court papers claim Polite confessed that "God told him to do it," according to 6abc in Philadelphia.

Pastor Germany actually spoke to Polite while he was in custody.

"This guy was just dealing with spirits he said, and he came in and wanted to shoot somebody," Germany told KDKA, adding Polite said there were voices in his head.

In a gruesome twist, police say after arresting Polite, they discovered a man shot to death inside Polite's home Sunday night.

WTAE reports: "Early Monday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the man found shot to death in that home as Derek Polite, 56, of North Braddock, a relative of Bernard Polite."

"Nothing bad has ever happened in that home. There were no domestic violence, no fights, no argument that we know of that we could ever have heard," neighbor Guy Diperna said.

