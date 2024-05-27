A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Hamas fires rockets at central Israel for first time in four months

Blasts reported across Tel Aviv, Petach Tikvah, Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 26, 2024 at 8:51pm

(Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- Air-raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and Israel’s central region on Sunday afternoon, warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire from the Gaza Strip for the first time in four months.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Iron Dome aerial-defense system intercepted several projectiles, with blasts being reported across Tel Aviv, Petach Tikvah, Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon.

Sunday’s rocket fire reached as far north as the Sharon region, sending residents in the city of Kfar Saba running for shelter for the first time since the war started on Oct. 7.

Read the full story ›

