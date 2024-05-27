WATCH: Hamas fires rockets at central Israel for first time in four months

(JNS) -- Air-raid sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and Israel’s central region on Sunday afternoon, warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire from the Gaza Strip for the first time in four months.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Iron Dome aerial-defense system intercepted several projectiles, with blasts being reported across Tel Aviv, Petach Tikvah, Herzliya and Ramat Hasharon.

הירי להרצליה: רסיס רקטה פגע בבית וגרם לו נזק@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/2xbaT8L5U5 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 26, 2024

Sunday’s rocket fire reached as far north as the Sharon region, sending residents in the city of Kfar Saba running for shelter for the first time since the war started on Oct. 7.

Read the full story ›