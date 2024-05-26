A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Culture Wars FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

WATCH: Harrison Butker breaks silence on viral speech, says he seeks to please Jesus, not the world

K.C. Chiefs kicker has received 'shocking amount of hate' for voicing biblical values

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 26, 2024 at 5:36pm
Harrison Butker (Video screenshot)

Harrison Butker

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said Friday that the “shocking level of hate” he's received in response to his recent Catholic college commencement speech will not deter him from being “unapologetic” and doesn’t compare to the persecution martyrs have faced.

Butker, 28, spoke publicly for the first time since his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas on May 11 sparked a national media firestorm as he touched on abortion, women, parenting, and LGBT issues.

On Friday night, Butker spoke during “Courage Under Fire” gala in Nashville, Tennessee, in support of the Regina Coeli Academy. RCA, of which Butker is a board member, is a classical homeschool hybrid model that offers an accredited curriculum for pre-K through 12th grade.

Around the Web
