WATCH: IDF takes operational control of Rafah crossing

Senior Israeli officials: Hamas ceasefire claims merely a stunt

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 7, 2024 at 12:29pm
Israeli tanks roll up to the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- The Israel Defense Forces took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Tuesday morning, as tanks from the 401st Armored Brigade of the 162nd Division rolled right up to the station.

The Israeli flag was raised at the Rafah crossing and video showed an armored vehicle arriving at one of the buildings there, next to a sign that says “Gaza” in English. The IDF shared pictures and video of the moments that the Rafah crossing was captured.

“Following intelligence that indicated that the Rafah Crossing in eastern Rafah was being used for terrorist purposes, IDF troops managed to establish operational control of the Gazan side of the crossing,” the IDF said on Tuesday morning.

Read the full story ›

