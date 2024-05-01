A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shock video: Jewish girl at UCLA bludgeoned into unconsciousness

Suffers concussion, unable to recognize her family when she initially woke up

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 9:29am
A Jewish girl is pummeled on the campus of UCLA on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Video screenshot)

A Jewish girl is pummeled into unconsciousness on the campus of UCLA on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

According to That Korean Jew on Instagram the girl was surrounded by five people wearing keffiyehs and bludgeoned in the head while they stomped on her Israeli flag.

The girl reportedly lost consciousness and her body went limp. She was carried away and sent to the Emergency Room.

This was at UCLA campus!

That Korean Jew added: We are experiencing a nation-wide pogrom led by college student “activists.” This is UCLA. This is their “intifada” chant in practice!

Are universities allowing these violent protests so that Jews get harmed?

ThatKoreanJew reported:

The Jewish girl’s head was bleeding after the assault.

Collin Rugg:

JUST IN: Jewish girl at UCLA sent to the ER after being beaten unconscious by pro-Palestine protesters.

The incident reportedly happened at Dickerson Plaza.

According to ‘ThatKoreanJew’ on IG who is a medical student at UCLA, the girl was surrounded by 5 people.

She suffered a concussion and was unable to recognize her family when she initially woke up.

Thankfully she is in stable condition now.

Source: ThatKoreanJew on IG.

Two days ago young Jew-hating leftists blocked a Jewish student from crossing the UCLA campus.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Jewish Student at UCLA Blocked from Entering Open Area on Campus by Anti-Israel Radicals

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

