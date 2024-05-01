Shock video: Jewish girl at UCLA bludgeoned into unconsciousness

By Jim Hoft

According to That Korean Jew on Instagram the girl was surrounded by five people wearing keffiyehs and bludgeoned in the head while they stomped on her Israeli flag.

The girl reportedly lost consciousness and her body went limp. She was carried away and sent to the Emergency Room.

This was at UCLA campus!

That Korean Jew added: We are experiencing a nation-wide pogrom led by college student “activists.” This is UCLA. This is their “intifada” chant in practice!

ThatKoreanJew reported:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliana • 엘리아나 • אליאנה (@thatkoreanjew)

The Jewish girl’s head was bleeding after the assault.

Collin Rugg:

JUST IN: Jewish girl at UCLA sent to the ER after being beaten unconscious by pro-Palestine protesters. The incident reportedly happened at Dickerson Plaza. According to ‘ThatKoreanJew’ on IG who is a medical student at UCLA, the girl was surrounded by 5 people. She suffered a concussion and was unable to recognize her family when she initially woke up. Thankfully she is in stable condition now. Source: ThatKoreanJew on IG.

JUST IN: Jewish girl at UCLA sent to the ER after being beaten unconscious by pro-Palestine protesters. The incident reportedly happened at Dickerson Plaza. According to ‘ThatKoreanJew’ on IG who is a medical student at UCLA, the girl was surrounded by 5 people. She suffered a… pic.twitter.com/ctv1hAl6Wu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2024

Two days ago young Jew-hating leftists blocked a Jewish student from crossing the UCLA campus.

