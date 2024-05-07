A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.NEWS ANALYSIS

WATCH: Kristi Noem attacks 'fake news' for questioning fake Kim Jong-un story

'They leave out some or most of the facts of a story, they put the worst spin on it'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:02pm
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

(INTELLIGENCER) -- Kristi Noem’s political career is imploding because she’s too MAGA-y for her own good.

Well, more specifically, it’s imploding because the South Dakota governor included a story about shooting her dog in her new book, No Going Back. As Politico reports, multiple people told her two years ago to cut the anecdote from a previous memoir, Not My First Rodeo:

Then, as now, Noem wanted the story in because it showed a decisive person who was unwilling to be bound by namby-pamby niceties, while others on the team — which included agents, editors and publicists at Hachette Book Group’s prestige Twelve imprint, and a ghostwriter — saw it as a bad-taste anecdote that would hurt her brand. The tale was ultimately cut, according to two people involved with the project.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Kristi Noem attacks 'fake news' for questioning fake Kim Jong-un story
Trump death porn: Ex-Biden spokeswoman fantasizes about death of Donald
'So obviously unconstitutional': TikTok sues Biden over potential ban
WATCH: IDF takes operational control of Rafah crossing
Hamas offer to hand over 33 hostages includes some who are DEAD already
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×