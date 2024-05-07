WATCH: Kristi Noem attacks 'fake news' for questioning fake Kim Jong-un story

(INTELLIGENCER) -- Kristi Noem’s political career is imploding because she’s too MAGA-y for her own good.

Well, more specifically, it’s imploding because the South Dakota governor included a story about shooting her dog in her new book, No Going Back. As Politico reports, multiple people told her two years ago to cut the anecdote from a previous memoir, Not My First Rodeo:

Don’t believe the #fakenews media’s twisted spin. I had a choice between the safety of my children and an animal who had a history of attacking people & killing livestock. I chose my kids. pic.twitter.com/ZTtN7MpQvf — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 2, 2024

Then, as now, Noem wanted the story in because it showed a decisive person who was unwilling to be bound by namby-pamby niceties, while others on the team — which included agents, editors and publicists at Hachette Book Group’s prestige Twelve imprint, and a ghostwriter — saw it as a bad-taste anecdote that would hurt her brand. The tale was ultimately cut, according to two people involved with the project.

