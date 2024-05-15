A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Leader of European country shot, rushed to hospital

President: 'I'm shocked'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:06am

(Video screenshot)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times by a single assailant, according to multiple reports.

Video posted on X appeared to show Fico’s security detail moving him to a car shortly after he was hit in the chest and abdomen while visiting Handlova, a town about 90 miles from the country’s capital, Bratislava, for a cabinet meeting. A suspect in the shooting is in custody, The Associated Press reported.

WATCH:

“I’m shocked,” Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova said, according to the AP. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Fico was airlifted to a hospital after being rushed into the car, the Daily Mail reported. He was in surgery being treated for wounds to his abdomen, according to the Romanian news outlet Digi24.

WATCH:

Fico won a third term as prime minister in the Sept. 30 elections, campaigning on a pro-Russian message, according to the AP. Critics feared that Fico would take an approach similar to that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the AP reported.

