WATCH: Longtime Trump hater George Conway sputters in anger

Longtime Trump-hater George Conway on Friday delivered a mostly average performance among all those aligning with the Democrat agenda who were reacting to President Donald Trump's conviction on records-keeping violations, sputtering with rage when someone else expressed an opinion differing from his own.

Trump's lawyers have promised an appeal and Trump himself has confirmed that the final decision will be delivered in November by voters, who in polls right now are putting him ahead of Joe Biden.

JENNINGS: “I think you‘re probably going to see this backfire politically on the Democrats and they‘re going to regret it.” pic.twitter.com/gAthuBu61f — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2024

Republican strategist Scott Jennings triggered Conway, in the video posted by the Daily Caller, by explaining that the lawfare campaign assembled by Joe Biden and other Democrats, including Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, who violated ethics rules by donating to a political party, likely will backfire on Democrats.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Are Dems gaslighting Republicans about lying? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That's already happening, as one instant poll found support for Trump rising 6% after the conviction.

Jennings, during a network interview, explained, "I’ll tell you the mood in the party, if you’re looking for a generalized attitude is, reminds me a little bit about the Kavanaugh period. You go back to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, 2018. I remember that period being the MAGA people were mad, the non-MAGA, the anti-Trump, the pro-Trump, every wing of the party was vibratingly angry about what was being done to Kavanaugh. I feel and sense that the same thing is happening today, which is why I think you’re probably going to see this backfire politically on the Democrats and they’re going to regret it."

It was too much Conway to tolerate.

He insisted, "Look, I mean, Scott's lying and that's the problem with the Republican Party. It is continually addicted to lying."

When Jennings asked Conway to point at the "lie," Conway lost his cool.

"You’re lying, you’re lying, Scott. You’re lying about the law, you’re lying about what the jury was charged to find. They don’t have to find it on the underlying crime, they had to find the intent to cover up an underlying crime and the underlying crime was pretty obvious."

Then he attacked Jennings personally, charging that the network should not allow him to comment.

"That's the problem with the Republican Party, is that they are suffused with lies. I don't know why this network is paying Scott to say those lies," he charged.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!