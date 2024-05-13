A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Mark Levin: Our judicial system has blown up

Fox News host tears into legal cases facing President Trump

Published May 12, 2024 at 9:20pm

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the America First Healthcare Plan Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Duke Energy Hangar in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

