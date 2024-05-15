WATCH: Moms of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA speak out after daughters' resignations

(ABC NEWS) -- Days after the sudden dual resignations that rocked the pageantry world, the mothers of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageant winners spoke up on behalf of their daughters in a new interview with "Good Morning America."

"The job of their dreams turned out to be a nightmare," Barbara Srivastava, whose daughter UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down last week from her role as Miss Teen USA 2023, told "GMA." "We could not continue this charade. The girls decided to step down, give [up] their dream of a lifetime, a crown, a national title -- why would two girls -- decide to give that up?"

The two beauty queens allege that a very ugly work environment turned toxic, but because they are both bound by contracts with confidentiality clauses, their moms are finding a platform to give voice to their experiences.

