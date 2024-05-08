A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Education Politics U.S.WND VIDEO

WATCH: Numerous people jumped, conservative journalist attacked at Charlie Kirk college event

'Greeted by a mob of Antifa lunatics who flooded the Quad'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 8, 2024 at 5:34pm

(Video screenshot)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A conservative reporter and several other people were attacked, allegedly by members of Antifa, during an event Tuesday at the University of Washington featuring Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

The reporter, Jonathan Choe, as well as his security team is seen being attacked by a group of ruffians in the quad as he tries to run away, and then a member of his team is shown with blood trickling down his face and neck in the aftermath of the ambush.

Choe and “his security were attacked by members of ANTIFA near the anti-Israel encampment at the University of Washington,” reported Frontlines, a news outlet for TPUSA. “Cops were called to the scene and are now investigating.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Numerous people jumped, conservative journalist attacked at Charlie Kirk college event
Dem-run state nowhere near border shells out billions due to illegal aliens
'Shame on this committee!' Dem loses it over 'attacks' on NPR CEO for being a no-show
New analysis shows just how devastating electric trucks are for business
Mom of illegal accused of hiring hitman to kill witnesses to protect murderer son
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×