WATCH: Numerous people jumped, conservative journalist attacked at Charlie Kirk college event

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A conservative reporter and several other people were attacked, allegedly by members of Antifa, during an event Tuesday at the University of Washington featuring Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA.

BREAKING: FRONTLINES reporter @choeshow and his security were attacked by members of ANTIFA near the anti-Israel encampment at the University of Washington. Cops were called to the scene and are now investigating. We’ve reached out to the school for comment, but so far no… pic.twitter.com/egJOtFVYt0 — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) May 8, 2024

The reporter, Jonathan Choe, as well as his security team is seen being attacked by a group of ruffians in the quad as he tries to run away, and then a member of his team is shown with blood trickling down his face and neck in the aftermath of the ambush.

More scenes of violence at the University of Washington Tuesday evening. Students leaving the Charlie Kirk event in Seattle were greeted by a mob of Antifa lunatics who flooded the Quad. They carried weapons and started numerous fights. How much longer will @UW President @amcauce… pic.twitter.com/cP8c5CtewN — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) May 8, 2024

Choe and “his security were attacked by members of ANTIFA near the anti-Israel encampment at the University of Washington,” reported Frontlines, a news outlet for TPUSA. “Cops were called to the scene and are now investigating.”

Frat boys confronting Antifa goons at the University of Washington in Seattle, challenging them to a push-up contest. These men are going to save America. @TPUSA @FrontlinesTPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/bGgsTcuycd — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) May 7, 2024

