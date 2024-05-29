WATCH: Paris Hilton takes heat from parenting police after swimming with son

(ET ONLINE) -- Paris Hilton is getting some advice for her next pool day with the kids.
On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate, 43, shared a video on TikTok from her vacation to Hawaii with her 16-month--old son, Phoenix. After posting the clip captioned "Adventures with Baby P ," the video garnered 1.5 million views and more than 1,600 comments, with many fans pointing out that Phoenix's flotation device was actually on backward.
In the clip, Hilton adorably laughs and swims with her son in her arms. Phoenix wore a blue puddle jumper and matching blue bucket hat. The mom of two then received some tips about her son's swimming outfit.