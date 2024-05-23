WATCH: Passengers on packed Boeing aircraft detail 'sheer terror' after deadly turbulence

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Passengers onboard a Singapore Airlines aircraft that encountered "severe turbulence" described the "sheer terror" during the critical moments when the Boeing jet was left "shuddering."

One dead, others injured due to severe turbulence on board a Boeing aircraft from London to Singapore. UPDATE: The picture is today the video included is not from the Singapore Airlines flight today. Instead, it's from a flight from Pristina to EuroAirport Basel in 2019. pic.twitter.com/M1DMrkyVZD — Dane (@UltraDane) May 21, 2024

The aircraft, which had 211 passengers and 18 crew onboard, was heading from London to Singapore when it encountered "severe turbulence," which left one passenger dead and 104 passengers needing medical attention.

Twenty passengers are being treated in the intensive care units at two Bangkok hospitals after a Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence, killing one passenger.@lipoftv has the latest on the flight scare. pic.twitter.com/ZofDkxlQj9 — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 22, 2024

Ali Bukhari, who was a passenger on the flight and was returning for his honeymoon with his bride, said that the severe turbulence was "traumatic."

