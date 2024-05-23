A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldWND VIDEO

WATCH: Passengers on packed Boeing aircraft detail 'sheer terror' after deadly turbulence

'I think we all thought the plane was going to fall apart'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 22, 2024 at 9:14pm

(X)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Passengers onboard a Singapore Airlines aircraft that encountered "severe turbulence" described the "sheer terror" during the critical moments when the Boeing jet was left "shuddering."

The aircraft, which had 211 passengers and 18 crew onboard, was heading from London to Singapore when it encountered "severe turbulence," which left one passenger dead and 104 passengers needing medical attention.

Ali Bukhari, who was a passenger on the flight and was returning for his honeymoon with his bride, said that the severe turbulence was "traumatic."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Passengers on packed Boeing aircraft detail 'sheer terror' after deadly turbulence
'Christian invisibility': George Barna identifies biggest threats facing the church
WATCH: 'Doctrines of demons': Ex-psychic blasts Fox News host for interviewing witch
The Vietnamization of Ukraine
The pope gets the Gospel wrong
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×