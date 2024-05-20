WATCH: Pope Francis: 'The globalization of indifference is a very ugly disease'

(CBS NEWS) -- Francis is the first pope from the Americas, the first of his name, and more than any other pope in recent memory, has dedicated his life and ministry to the poor, the peripheral, and the forgotten. All while leading the Catholic Church on difficult, sometimes controversial issues that not everyone supports. We were granted a rare interview at the Vatican, and spoke to him, in his native Spanish, through a translator, for more than an hour. Not lost in translation was the 87 year old's warmth, intelligence and conviction. We began by discussing the Church's first World Children's Day. Next weekend, Pope Francis will welcome tens of thousands of young people to the Vatican, including refugees of war.

Norah O'Donnell: During World Children's Day, the U.N. says over a million people will be facing famine in Gaza, many of them children.

Pope Francis (In Spanish/English translation): Not just in Gaza. Think of Ukraine. Many kids from Ukraine come here. You know something? That those children don't know how to smile? I'll say something to them (mimics smile)… they have forgotten how to smile. And that is very painful.

