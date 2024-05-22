A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Rage erupts as 'View' co-host claims 'white privilege' helped Caitlin Clark get popular

'Is she jealous?'

Published May 22, 2024 at 4:07pm
Sunny Hostin of ABC's 'The View' (Video screenshot)

(THE SPUN) -- Sunny Hostin questioned Caitlin Clark's popularity on this Wednesday's episode of "The View." She believes the No. 1 pick benefits from "pretty privilege" among other things.

"I do think that there is a thing called pretty privilege," Hostin said, via Fox News Digital. "There is a thing called White privilege. There is a thing called tall privilege, and we have to acknowledge that, and so part of it is about race, because if you think about the Brittney Griner of the world, why did she have to go to play in Russia? Because they wouldn’t pay her. Now, Caitlin Clark is bringing this money, these sponsorships, we hope, into the league and other players will benefit from it. But I do think that she is more relatable to more people because she’s White, because she’s attractive, and unfortunately, there still is that stigma against the LGBTQ+ community."

Hostin made these comments in response to Jemele Hill's argument that Clark's popularity is a "little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there."

Read the full story ›

