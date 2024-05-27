A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Rashida Tlaib blasts Biden for shielding 'genocidal maniac' Netanyahu

Congresswoman accuses president of protecting Israeli officials from International Criminal Court

Published May 27, 2024 at 12:16pm
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. Courtesy X/@RepRashida

(JNS) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Saturday accused President Joe Biden of supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she referred to as a “genocidal maniac” and “murderous war criminal.”

Speaking at the People’s Conference for Palestine at the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, Tlaib said, “You are an enabler, President Biden.”

She accused Biden of attempting to prevent Netanyahu, and other senior Israeli officials, from being held accountable for “crimes against humanity” by interfering with the International Criminal Court.

