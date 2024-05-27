WATCH: Rashida Tlaib blasts Biden for shielding 'genocidal maniac' Netanyahu

(JNS) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Saturday accused President Joe Biden of supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she referred to as a “genocidal maniac” and “murderous war criminal.”

Speaking at the People’s Conference for Palestine at the Huntington Place convention center in downtown Detroit, Tlaib said, “You are an enabler, President Biden.”

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib at People’s Conference for Palestine: By Attacking the Authority of the ICC, President Biden Is Enabling, Shielding Genocidal Maniac Netanyahu and Senior Israeli Officials pic.twitter.com/LmBKsUDpja — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 26, 2024

She accused Biden of attempting to prevent Netanyahu, and other senior Israeli officials, from being held accountable for “crimes against humanity” by interfering with the International Criminal Court.

Read the full story ›