WATCH: 'Red state people are more likely to murder you': RFK Jr. comments spark backlash

'Stop pretending this guy is a moderate'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 9:32pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(FOX NEWS) -- Republicans are hammering independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over a resurfaced video where he says individuals in red states are more likely to commit heinous crimes and "murder you."

In a resurfaced video, posted by former President Donald Trump's MAGA War Room X account Wednesday, RFK Jr. is seen making the disparaging comments about Republicans at a 2005 IdeaCity speech.

"Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregnate your teenage daughter, to commit a violent crime against you, to commit a nonviolent crime against you, to watch Desperate Housewives on TV, to buy pornography, to buy degenerate video games like ‘Grand Theft Auto,’" RFK Jr. told a crowd.

