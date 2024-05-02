WATCH: 'Red state people are more likely to murder you': RFK Jr. comments spark backlash

(FOX NEWS) -- Republicans are hammering independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over a resurfaced video where he says individuals in red states are more likely to commit heinous crimes and "murder you."

In a resurfaced video, posted by former President Donald Trump's MAGA War Room X account Wednesday, RFK Jr. is seen making the disparaging comments about Republicans at a 2005 IdeaCity speech.

RFK hates you! He said, "Red state people are more likely to murder you." pic.twitter.com/SvN77g0yxC — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) May 1, 2024

"Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregnate your teenage daughter, to commit a violent crime against you, to commit a nonviolent crime against you, to watch Desperate Housewives on TV, to buy pornography, to buy degenerate video games like ‘Grand Theft Auto,’" RFK Jr. told a crowd.

Read the full story ›