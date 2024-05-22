WATCH: Satire video jabs Biden for many blunders in one speech

Joe Biden recently expanded his long list of verbal gaffes and blunders by citing the "erectionists," or "irrectionists" if you tolerate alternate spellings, who support President Donald Trump.

Actually, during that recent speech he made nine flubs and blunders.

The White House staff, of course, protects him by correcting what he says when the official transcript of his comments is released.

Now there's a satire video, posted on Rumble, that purports to reveal the frustrations for "Joe's Comms Team."

Among the fixes were that Biden was happy to receive an "award," not an "organization" as he said.



Will Joe Biden be the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (3 Votes) 50% (3 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And he wasn't really meaning to crack down on landlords "who keep rent down."

And his speech was to address bloodbath, not bloodshed.

And he was supposed to boast of saving families $800. Actually he claimed it was $800,000.

And multiple others.

Prominent was his claim to condemn "erectionists," almost as good as when he wondered aloud how long it would take for voters to figure out they couldn't trust him.

Joe Biden gaffe of the day. The Erectionists.pic.twitter.com/LkGIptapgf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 20, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!