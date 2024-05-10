WATCH: Stand-up comic mercilessly mocks Biden staffer in audience: 'What a [bleep] show'

WARNING: The video in this story contains some obscenities.

(DAILY CALLER) -- Comedian Josh Ocean Thomas savagely mocked an audience member who admitted to working for the Biden administration during his stand-up segment.

The video clip is gaining traction online, as internet users flock to hear the brutal jabs. Thomas was on stage at The Laugh Factory when he abandoned his comedy skit in favor of responding to a political confession from the crowd.

Watching this will be the best 59 seconds you’ll spend today, trust me Apparently a guy named Josh Ocean Thomas at the Laugh Factory in Chicago pic.twitter.com/D0R2AiRaQj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 9, 2024

The fun began when Thomas asked an audience member where they work, to which he replied, “I work for the Biden administration.” Thomas immediately hit back by asking, “Is your job to… wake him up?” as he made a shaking motion with his hands.

