WATCH: Stand-up comic mercilessly mocks Biden staffer in audience: 'What a [bleep] show'

'Is your job to wake him up?'

Published May 9, 2024 at 8:48pm
Published May 9, 2024 at 8:48pm

WARNING: The video in this story contains some obscenities.

(DAILY CALLER) -- Comedian Josh Ocean Thomas savagely mocked an audience member who admitted to working for the Biden administration during his stand-up segment.

The video clip is gaining traction online, as internet users flock to hear the brutal jabs. Thomas was on stage at The Laugh Factory when he abandoned his comedy skit in favor of responding to a political confession from the crowd.

The fun began when Thomas asked an audience member where they work, to which he replied, “I work for the Biden administration.” Thomas immediately hit back by asking, “Is your job to… wake him up?” as he made a shaking motion with his hands.

Read the full story ›

