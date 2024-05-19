WATCH: 'Surreal': U.S. senator urges drug test before Trump-Biden debate

Should there be a drug test before the presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump?

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., says "Why not?"

The senator, whom Trump is considering as a potential running mate, was asked the question on Sunday about drug tests by Maria Bartiromo, and said: "I find it a little humorous, but the truth of the matter is, why not? The truth of the matter is that you saw the State of the Union, and you watched that performance. It was surreal. There was something going on."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bartiromo interjected: "Wow."

Should a drug test be mandated for the presidential debates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (150 Votes) 3% (4 Votes)

Scott continued: "And if we can find the truth of what it was, we're all better off. Because if it takes artificial stimulation to make the president of the United States perform, how often can he do that?"

"And I will simply say watching Donald Trump for four years and, frankly, watching Donald Trump in new Jersey talk to 107,000 people, he doesn't need a teleprompter, he doesn't need notes. He is just strong as can be because he's fighting for the American people. And they know it. They can smell it and we can see it."

President Joe Biden focused on many issues at the top of Democrats' agenda: Ukraine aid, the housing crisis and reproductive rights during his fiery State of the Union address. https://t.co/CcPXWFB0pt pic.twitter.com/hBZ8s5A3f2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 8, 2024

Earlier in her broadcast, Bartiromo played a clip with House GOP Doctors Caucus Co-Chair Greg Murphy of North Carolina, who said Biden "must have been jacked up on something" during the State of the Union.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"I'll just be very plain and simple," Murphy began. "I was in the State of the Union address can, and Joe Biden must have been jacked up on something that day. I absolutely believe that from a medical viewpoint and actually have a little bit of good knowledge that that happened."

"He can't stand it. He can't stand under the lights for that long, and I don't think he can keep a concept in his brain welcome back that long."

Bartiromo asked Murphy specifically: "What do you mean when you say he was jacked up at the State of the Union?"

The congressman responded: "I believe they gave him something to help him sustain the lights and sustain the vigore that he a had. That was not Joe Biden. I was in there. He screamed for two hours. He screamed for two hours. And, you know, maybe we can talk about offline, and I'll show you something I think that proves that. I think I can have some evidence that shows that he was given something before then."

Former President Trump himself this week commented directly on the matter of the upcoming debates on June 27 and Sept. 10, noting: "I'm gonna demand a drug test too, by the way. I am. No, I really am. I don't want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite."

TRUMP: I am going to demand a drug test for the debate bc he did that State of the Union high as a kite! pic.twitter.com/6ESPwMVTxJ — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!