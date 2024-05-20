A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithWND VIDEO

'From thug life to Christ': Ex-prisoner reaching 1 million for Jesus after divine encounter in jail

' I don't even have a desire to get back on drugs or anything'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:15pm
John Robert Hill Jr., a.k.a. Holy Gabbana (Video screenshot)

John Robert Hill Jr., a.k.a. Holy Gabbana

(CBN NEWS) -- A former prison inmate who chased fame, money, drugs, and women says he was radically changed during an encounter with the Holy Spirit in his jail cell that changed his "fate from thug life to Christ."

John Robert Hill Jr. is better known by his one million online followers as Holy Gabbana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Holy Gabbana (@holygabbana)

The 27-year-old recently appeared on the God Behind Bars podcast to share how God radically changed his life while he served time in prison for hit-and-run charges, gun charges, and narcotics possession.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'From thug life to Christ': Ex-prisoner reaching 1 million for Jesus after divine encounter in jail
'Nowhere near ready for prime time': Biden wants companies to disclose climate risks
German auto giants accused of importing cars tied to Chinese slave labor
WATCH: Pope Francis: 'The globalization of indifference is a very ugly disease'
In biometric 'breakthrough' year, you may soon start paying with your face
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×