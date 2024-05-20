'From thug life to Christ': Ex-prisoner reaching 1 million for Jesus after divine encounter in jail

(CBN NEWS) -- A former prison inmate who chased fame, money, drugs, and women says he was radically changed during an encounter with the Holy Spirit in his jail cell that changed his "fate from thug life to Christ."

John Robert Hill Jr. is better known by his one million online followers as Holy Gabbana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holy Gabbana (@holygabbana)

The 27-year-old recently appeared on the God Behind Bars podcast to share how God radically changed his life while he served time in prison for hit-and-run charges, gun charges, and narcotics possession.

