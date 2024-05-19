WATCH: Trans high-school runner born a boy claims girls' state title and crowd unloads

(FOX NEWS) -- A high-school transgender runner was booed while being crowned as the Oregon Girls' 6A 200-meter state champion.

Aayden Gallagher, of McDaniel High School, won the state title by two-tenths of a second. Gallagher was also booed while crossing the finish line of the race.

Crowd immediately BOOS when trans runner beats out biological women for the Oregon state championship.#biologicalmale #femalesports #womenssports pic.twitter.com/lZHqzx1FDd — Blast Bulletin (@BlastBulletin) May 19, 2024

Gallagher also had the best time of the preliminary heats in the event.

