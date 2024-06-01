A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics Video CommentaryWND-TV

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Listen to Trump Jr.

How does the president's son feel about his father's conviction?

Tucker Carlson By Tucker Carlson
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:13pm
Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson

WATCH:

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.







WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Listen to Trump Jr.
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: The life of a comedian
WATCH: Tucker: Smartest take on U.S. foreign policy ever caught on tape
WATCH: Tucker: Danica Patrick is legitimately smart and interesting
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Who's going to win the presidential race, and why?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×