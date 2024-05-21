A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. Video Commentary WND News Center WorldWND VIDEO

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: The many failures of the U.S. military

Plus, your iPhone does not shut off

Tucker Carlson By Tucker Carlson
Published May 21, 2024 at 3:21pm

Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team pilot Capt. Samuel 'Razz' Larson deploys flares over the Gulf of Mexico during the 2024 Gulf Coast Salute Air Show in Panama City Beach, Florida, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.







WATCH: Tucker Carlson: The many failures of the U.S. military
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Just who is wrecking this country?
WATCH: Tucker probes Aaron Rodgers: 'Full-court propaganda against us'
WATCH: Tucker: Justin Trudeau's brother spills beans on forced vaxxing
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Why is tick-borne Lyme disease endemic?
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×