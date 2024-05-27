A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S. Video Commentary WND News CenterWND VIDEO

WATCH: Tucker: Danica Patrick is legitimately smart and interesting

'They're poisoning our air, they poison our food, and this is really affecting me now'

Tucker Carlson By Tucker Carlson
Published May 27, 2024 at 6:48pm
Danica Patrick (Video screenshot)

Danica Patrick

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.







WATCH: Tucker: Danica Patrick is legitimately smart and interesting
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Who's going to win the presidential race, and why?
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: The many failures of the U.S. military
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: Just who is wrecking this country?
WATCH: Tucker probes Aaron Rodgers: 'Full-court propaganda against us'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×