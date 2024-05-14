A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Tucker probes Aaron Rodgers: 'Full-court propaganda against us'

'There's so much fear still. People are scared'

Tucker Carlson By Tucker Carlson
Published May 14, 2024 at 1:37pm
Aaron Rodgers (Video screenshot)

Aaron Rodgers

NOTE: This interview has some obscenities included.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson is a political and cultural commentator and creator of the Tucker Carlson Network, an online streaming platform.
